Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,695 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in York Water were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

York Water Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $31.72 on Friday. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $456.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). York Water had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

York Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

