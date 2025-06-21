Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,539 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UVE. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 45,981.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVE opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $741.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $394.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.97 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.31%. Analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 26,393 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $675,924.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,294.35. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 25,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 926,667 shares in the company, valued at $24,936,608.97. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,393 shares of company stock worth $2,687,275. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

