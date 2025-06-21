Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $254,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. UBS Group set a $169.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average is $147.30. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

