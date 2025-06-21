Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Northcoast Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.