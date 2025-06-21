Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $240,000 Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in DoorDash by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in DoorDash by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $220.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.25. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $223.81.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.22, for a total value of $266,788.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,173,644.60. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $8,228,746.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,424.85. This trade represents a 71.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,274 shares of company stock valued at $69,198,499. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital set a $191.00 price target on DoorDash and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

