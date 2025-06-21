Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in NiSource by 64.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NI opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at $701,035.21. The trade was a 24.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

