Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,803 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Stock Up 0.1%

IWR opened at $89.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $96.01.

Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

