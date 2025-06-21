RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $9.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at $997,462.51. This represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $328.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 230.77%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

