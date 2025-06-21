Roth Capital Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for RNW

ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for ReNew Energy Global in a research report issued on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for ReNew Energy Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of RNW opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. ReNew Energy Global has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

