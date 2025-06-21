Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates C$16.00 Price Target for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has been given a C$16.00 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUN. BMO Capital Markets raised Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.80 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.85.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$13.66 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.94 and a 52-week high of C$16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.29. The firm has a market cap of C$8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.35 per share, with a total value of C$22,700,000.00. Also, Director Jack Oliver Lundin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.65 per share, with a total value of C$252,934.00. Insiders bought a total of 3,070,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,265,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

