Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives $10.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Runway Growth Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $385.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 33,268 shares during the period. North Ground Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 23.9% in the first quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 202,338 shares during the period. Allium Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,568,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 920,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 398,547 shares during the period. Finally, CF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

