Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

