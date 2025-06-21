Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vale by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Vale Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $9.05 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.