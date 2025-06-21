Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,880 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 554.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.75 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 0.23.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
