Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,880 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 554.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.75 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

