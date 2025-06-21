Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.