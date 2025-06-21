Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in GSK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Down 1.7%

GSK opened at $37.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.4216 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is 87.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

