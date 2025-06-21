Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 342,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72,930 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 216,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 81,867 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 22.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 520,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 278,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.47.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Up 0.6%

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2806 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.88%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.