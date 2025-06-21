Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 781 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.79.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,260.96. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $179,796.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,726.41. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,987. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $320.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $328.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.99%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

