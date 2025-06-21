Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.64.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $225.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.89. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.88 and a 1-year high of $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

