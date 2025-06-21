Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $309,991,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,134,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 690.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 422,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,289,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $96.87 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

