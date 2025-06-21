Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $473.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.50. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $491.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Argus cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.22.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

