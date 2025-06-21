Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 707.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 4,000.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

