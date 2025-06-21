Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $360.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $413.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.65.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

