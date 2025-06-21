Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,601,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,157,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,359,000 after buying an additional 234,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $307,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,691,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $201.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $222.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.58. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

