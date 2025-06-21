Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.35. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.46.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

