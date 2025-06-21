Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $229,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.74, for a total value of $537,372.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262 shares in the company, valued at $134,599.88. The trade was a 79.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $523.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $486.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $530.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The company had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

