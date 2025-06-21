Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $237,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

