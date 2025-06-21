Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 8,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

