Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,828,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,943,000 after buying an additional 316,445 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after buying an additional 815,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,614,000 after buying an additional 56,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,374,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,984,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE NRG opened at $152.13 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $162.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

