Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,352,932,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,588,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,349 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $747,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,125,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $159.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.39. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $103,819.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,576 shares in the company, valued at $18,235,581.28. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $1,162,523.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,651.08. This represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,720 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.