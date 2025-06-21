Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $389.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.26.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $227.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.33.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

