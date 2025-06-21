Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Read Our Latest Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of AWK opened at $141.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.