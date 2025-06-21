Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 75,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 38,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $4.10 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

