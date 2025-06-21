Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $789.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $685.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $647.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

