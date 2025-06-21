Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,998 Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 52.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 14.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 512,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 63,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 7.1% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Gen Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,573.60. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.