Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 82,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.79. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.4133 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

