Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,542,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,397,000 after buying an additional 169,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $494,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 628,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,539,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $88.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.12. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $80.66 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.