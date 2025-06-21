Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 264 Shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Acuity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Acuity by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity during the 4th quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on Acuity in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Acuity from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price target on Acuity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.60.

Acuity Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity stock opened at $273.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60. Acuity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.81 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.79.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

Acuity Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.