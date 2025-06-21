Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 708 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $143.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.07.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.