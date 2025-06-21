Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 873,191 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,191 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $43.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

