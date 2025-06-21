Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $153,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754,576 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,540,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,556,000 after buying an additional 2,938,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,795.07. This represents a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of KEY opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -482.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

