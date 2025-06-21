Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,855,966.14 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 47,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $1,855,966.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 793,735 shares in the company, valued at $31,122,349.35. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, June 10th, Dominic Phillips sold 9,059 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $373,502.57.

On Friday, June 6th, Dominic Phillips sold 20,534 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $921,771.26.

On Thursday, May 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 20,534 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $829,573.60.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 21,157 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $811,794.09.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.44 and a beta of 1.74. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $61.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Samsara by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 300.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Samsara by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.