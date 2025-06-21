Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Satellogic were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SATL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATL opened at $3.55 on Friday. Satellogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Satellogic ( NASDAQ:SATL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

In other Satellogic news, President Matthew Tirman sold 22,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $95,097.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 101,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,162.56. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rick Dunn sold 72,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $336,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,520.87. This represents a 27.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,883 shares of company stock worth $672,579. 63.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

