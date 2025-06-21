Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Trading Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Savills Trading Up 4.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43.

About Savills

(Get Free Report)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.