Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,074,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.