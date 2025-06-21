Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,526 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70,164 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

