Seaport Res Ptn Raises Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.49. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share.

STLD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $125.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

