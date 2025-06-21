Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at National Bankshares

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s current price.

SES has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.03.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$15.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$11.13 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.79.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

