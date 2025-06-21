Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Set at C$15.00 by Royal Bank Of Canada

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$15.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Canada raised Secure Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.03.
View Our Latest Research Report on SES
Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.5%
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Secure Energy Services
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.