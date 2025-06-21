Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Set at C$15.00 by Royal Bank Of Canada

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$15.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Canada raised Secure Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.03.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$15.02 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$11.13 and a 1 year high of C$17.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

