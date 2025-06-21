Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) Receives $34.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 505,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 55,045 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,383,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after acquiring an additional 105,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

